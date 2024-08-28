ArmSoM Unveils an Open-Source AI Module That Works With NVIDIA's Jetson Nano

System-on-Module (SoM) has proven to be useful in a wide variety of use cases, be it edge computing, cloud servers, or IoT devices.

These have also managed to get into the rapidly evolving field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), providing portable firepower to run AI models, and other related tasks.

ArmSoM, a relatively new entrant in the SoM scene, one that has managed to put the Raspberry Pi 5 to shame with one of its recent launches, is now setting its sights on something new.

A few weeks earlier, they introduced a crowdfunding campaign for a new AI-focused SoM called the ArmSoM RK3588 AI Module7, which packs in some interesting hardware.

Let's take a closer look, shall we? 😃

ArmSoM RK3588 AI Module7: What to Expect?

Engineered with workloads like edge computing, AI, VR/AR, and blockchain in mind, the RK3588 AI Module7 is a compact SoM that is compatible with the Jetson Nano ecosystem.

When deployed, it can be used to carry out high-performance computing, be deployed into ultra-low power consumption HPC cluster nodes, process intensive ML/AI tasks, and more.

Some key specs include:

CPU: Quad-core ARM Cortex-A76 + Quad-core ARM Cortex-A55

Quad-core ARM Cortex-A76 + Quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 RAM: 8 GB or 32 GB LPDDR4x @ 2112 MHZ

8 GB or 32 GB LPDDR4x @ 2112 MHZ GPU: ARM Mali-G610 MP4

ARM Mali-G610 MP4 NPU: 6 TOPS

To further augment its capabilities, ArmSoM has also introduced the AIM-IO board, which can transform the RK3588 AI Module7 into a single-board computer (SBC). It takes design cues from the NVIDIA Jetson Nano Developer Kit.

ArmSoM RK3588 AI Module7 installed on the AIM-IO board.

As you can see above, its port arrangement is a distinct reminder of the setup on the Jetson Nano Dev kit, with a familiar SODIMM-style edge connector in the center. ArmSoM mentions that they have also upgraded and improved the PCIe connectivity.

As for the ports on the AIM-IO board, there are:

4x USB 3.0

1x HDMI

1x Display Port

40-pin header

MIPI DSI/CSI

You can give the official announcement blog a read to learn more about these new devices.

💰 Pricing and Availability

Currently, both the RK3588 AI Module7 and the AIM-IO board are in the crowdfunding stage, with ArmSoM stating that they will be making the firmware source and board schematics available as part of the crowdfunding campaign.

You can take a look at their Crowd Supply listing if you are interested in being an early contributor, making this a reality for the rest of the community.

Some useful, helpful comparisons pitching the RK3588 against the likes of the Raspberry Pi 5 and the Jetson Orin Nano can also be found on the same page.

💬 Do let me know in the comments below about what you think about this new launch!

Suggested Read 📖

More from It's FOSS...