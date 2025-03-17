Ghostboard pixel
14 Awesome Games Linux Users Can Grab in Steam Sale 🎮 (Ends 20 March)

Looking for the perfect game on Steam to play on Linux? These are some of the best ones available at a discount.

Sourav Rudra
Gaming on Linux has been evolving over the years, thanks to Wine, Valve's Proton, and many other tools like Bottles, Lutris, and Heroic Game Launcher.

This means even if a game is unavailable natively on Linux, you can still play some of them thanks to Steam Play.

That's great. But you would need some great discounts on games to give them a try, right?

Well, you are in luck; the yearly Steam Spring Sale is live right now (until March 20, 2025), with offers on much of the catalog.

I have picked a few games for Linux systems (even if they are not natively supported) that might pique your interest.

Let's get started. 🎮 😎

💡
This article is updated regularly (monthly/quarterly) when there are major Steam sales. The prices mentioned are in US dollars (regional pricing can differ).

1. Heavy Rain

a man is seen standing in a room with a narrow table, a bookshelf, and many crosses on the wall that has many inscriptions drawn onto it

Steam Deck statusVerified ✅

From the makers of the mind-bending Detroit: Become Human, this game takes you through an intense, cinematic thriller where every choice shapes the story. You step into the lives of four unique characters, all chasing after the mysterious Origami Killer.

While this is an older title, it runs well on Linux and is a great play for those into this genre of games.

It's 90% off on Steam right now at $1.99.

Heavy Rain

2. Tiny Glade (Native Linux)

a screenshot of tiny glade

Steam Deck status: Playable 🟡

Build charming castles and winding walls in a peaceful medieval setting, where there's no combat or the need to micromanage things. Just you and your tools creating a world where sheep wander, vines grow, and your imagination takes center stage.

It's 20% off on Steam right now at $11.99.

Tiny Glade

3. Caves of Qud (Native Linux)

a screenshot of caves of qud

Steam Deck statusVerified ✅

Step into a roguelike RPG set in a bizarre, post-apocalyptic world teeming with endless possibilities. Make your way through a procedurally generated world, where you can expect to come across over 70 factions of various creatures.

The gameplay focuses on turn-based, sandbox exploration, with the combat experience involving things like mutations, implants, artifacts, and skills.

It's 15% off on Steam right now at $25.49.

Caves of Qud

4. Diablo IV

a player is seen fighting horrifying creatures near a river

Steam Deck statusVerified ✅

Plunging you into a dark, relentless hellscape filled with chaos and demons. Diablo IV lets you explore a vast, open world map where you can battle unearthly horrors, go deep into RPG customization, team up with other players, and more.

It's 45% off on Steam right now at $27.49.

Diablo IV

5. Doom Eternal

Steam Deck status: Verified ✅

If you crave adrenaline-fueled fights, then Doom Eternal might be a good fit for you. As the Doom Slayer, you will tear through hordes of relentless demons who are spread across Earth. The gameplay provides a nice challenge, with many creative ways to end those pesky creatures.

It's 75% off on Steam right now at $9.99.

Doom Eternal

6. Slay the Spire (Native Linux)

the player is in battle with a chained snake that is emanating some weird aura

Steam Deck statusVerified ✅

Blending deck-building with roguelike gameplay, Slay the Spire lets you build powerful card combos to battle bizarre creatures, while ascending the ever-changing Spire. With limitless replayability, every run is a unique challenge.

It's 75% off on Steam right now at $6.24.

Slay the Spire

7. Ghost of Tsushima

a screenshot of ghost of tsushima

Steam Deck statusUnsupported 🛑

Take up the mantle of Jin Sakai, a samurai defending his homeland from the Mongol invasion. Traverse the breathtaking island of Tsushima, filled with lush forests, sweeping plains, and serene shrines.

When you discover such shrines, be sure to pet the foxes that led you to them! 🦊

It's 33% off on Steam right now at $40.19.

Ghost of Tsushima

8. The Outlast Trials

a person is seen hiding behind a car, with two enemies around the corner looking creepy as heck

Steam Deck statusVerified

Ever wanted to be a human test subject? With this game, you can realize that goal. You are recruited by the totally not villainous Murkoff Corporation, who use your abilities to test advanced methods of brainwashing and mind control.

This game can be played either solo or with friends, with the gameplay including stealth, chases, puzzles, and survival.

It's 60% off on Steam right now at $15.99.

The Outlast Trials

9. Manor Lords

Steam Deck statusPlayable 🟡

Step into the life of a medieval lord who has to grow their village by promoting resource production, trading, city planning, and, of course, fighting battles to stave off the unruly neighboring rival lords.

It's 30% off on Steam right now at $27.99.

Manor Lords

10. Dredge

a screenshot of dredge

Steam Deck statusVerified

A fishing adventure with a dark twist, Dredge is set in a mysterious, fog-covered world where you search the depths for fish, treasure, and secrets. During the day, you fish, trade with locals, complete quests, and upgrade your ship, but as night falls, the true horrors of the game unfold.

It's 50% off on Steam right now at $12.49.

Dredge

11. Dead Space

the protagonist is seen midair, maneuvering to dodge projectiles thrown by an enemy

Steam Deck status: Verified

A remake of the chilling survival horror experience set in the depths of space, you take on the role of Isaac Clarke, navigating a haunted space station overrun by creepy/stabby monsters who don't believe in a rational conversation.

With limited resources, you’ll need to use your wits and weapons to survive and uncover the dark mystery behind the station's collapse, and search for Isaac's wife.

It's 75% off on Steam right now at $14.99.

Dead Space

12. RoboCop: Rogue City

the player has an old smg in their hand and are destroying an office area along with an intruder

Steam Deck status: Playable 🟡

As the legendary RoboCop, you are tasked with bringing order to a dystopian Detroit, where the criminals have taken over the streets. Of course, that won't be a problem for you with your arsenal of weapons and destructible environments that guarantee no bad guy can hide from justice.

The base game is 80% off on Steam right now at $9.99.

RoboCop: Rogue City

13. Metro Exodus (Native Linux)

a screenshot of metro exodus

Steam Deck status: Playable 🟡

Continue the story of Artyom by fleeing the shattered ruins of the Moscow Metro and embarking on an epic continent-spanning journey where you face various challenges. Remember to always check ammo and filters before taking on enemies.

It's 75% off on Steam right now at $7.49.

Metro Exodus

14. Phasmophobia

a player is seen with a torch in their hand, looking towards an encampment searching for apparitions

Steam Deck status: Verified

Phasmophobia is a spooky multiplayer game where you and your friends hunt ghosts. By using different tools to gather clues, you will figure out what kind of ghost is haunting the place, and try to survive the encounter. The game's creepy, intense, and full of surprises!

It's 25% off on Steam right now at $14.99.

Phasmophobia

Game Over? No, this list does not represent all the fantastic games discounted on the Steam store for Linux.

You will find massive discounts on several outstanding titles, such as:

