14 Awesome Games Linux Users Can Grab in Steam Sale 🎮 (Ends 20 March)

Gaming on Linux has been evolving over the years, thanks to Wine, Valve's Proton, and many other tools like Bottles, Lutris, and Heroic Game Launcher.

This means even if a game is unavailable natively on Linux, you can still play some of them thanks to Steam Play.

That's great. But you would need some great discounts on games to give them a try, right?

Well, you are in luck; the yearly Steam Spring Sale is live right now (until March 20, 2025), with offers on much of the catalog.

I have picked a few games for Linux systems (even if they are not natively supported) that might pique your interest.

Let's get started. 🎮 😎

💡 This article is updated regularly (monthly/quarterly) when there are major Steam sales. The prices mentioned are in US dollars (regional pricing can differ).

1. Heavy Rain

Steam Deck status: Verified ✅

From the makers of the mind-bending Detroit: Become Human, this game takes you through an intense, cinematic thriller where every choice shapes the story. You step into the lives of four unique characters, all chasing after the mysterious Origami Killer.

While this is an older title, it runs well on Linux and is a great play for those into this genre of games.

It's 90% off on Steam right now at $1.99.

2. Tiny Glade (Native Linux)

Steam Deck status: Playable 🟡

Build charming castles and winding walls in a peaceful medieval setting, where there's no combat or the need to micromanage things. Just you and your tools creating a world where sheep wander, vines grow, and your imagination takes center stage.

It's 20% off on Steam right now at $11.99.

3. Caves of Qud (Native Linux)

Steam Deck status: Verified ✅

Step into a roguelike RPG set in a bizarre, post-apocalyptic world teeming with endless possibilities. Make your way through a procedurally generated world, where you can expect to come across over 70 factions of various creatures.

The gameplay focuses on turn-based, sandbox exploration, with the combat experience involving things like mutations, implants, artifacts, and skills.

It's 15% off on Steam right now at $25.49.

4. Diablo IV

Steam Deck status: Verified ✅

Plunging you into a dark, relentless hellscape filled with chaos and demons. Diablo IV lets you explore a vast, open world map where you can battle unearthly horrors, go deep into RPG customization, team up with other players, and more.

It's 45% off on Steam right now at $27.49.

Suggested Read 📖

5. Doom Eternal

Steam Deck status: Verified ✅

If you crave adrenaline-fueled fights, then Doom Eternal might be a good fit for you. As the Doom Slayer, you will tear through hordes of relentless demons who are spread across Earth. The gameplay provides a nice challenge, with many creative ways to end those pesky creatures.

It's 75% off on Steam right now at $9.99.

6. Slay the Spire (Native Linux)

Steam Deck status: Verified ✅

Blending deck-building with roguelike gameplay, Slay the Spire lets you build powerful card combos to battle bizarre creatures, while ascending the ever-changing Spire. With limitless replayability, every run is a unique challenge.

It's 75% off on Steam right now at $6.24.

7. Ghost of Tsushima

Steam Deck status: Unsupported 🛑

Take up the mantle of Jin Sakai, a samurai defending his homeland from the Mongol invasion. Traverse the breathtaking island of Tsushima, filled with lush forests, sweeping plains, and serene shrines.

When you discover such shrines, be sure to pet the foxes that led you to them! 🦊

It's 33% off on Steam right now at $40.19.

8. The Outlast Trials

Steam Deck status: Verified ✅

Ever wanted to be a human test subject? With this game, you can realize that goal. You are recruited by the totally not villainous Murkoff Corporation, who use your abilities to test advanced methods of brainwashing and mind control.

This game can be played either solo or with friends, with the gameplay including stealth, chases, puzzles, and survival.

It's 60% off on Steam right now at $15.99.

9. Manor Lords

Steam Deck status: Playable 🟡

Step into the life of a medieval lord who has to grow their village by promoting resource production, trading, city planning, and, of course, fighting battles to stave off the unruly neighboring rival lords.

It's 30% off on Steam right now at $27.99.

10. Dredge

Steam Deck status: Verified ✅

A fishing adventure with a dark twist, Dredge is set in a mysterious, fog-covered world where you search the depths for fish, treasure, and secrets. During the day, you fish, trade with locals, complete quests, and upgrade your ship, but as night falls, the true horrors of the game unfold.

It's 50% off on Steam right now at $12.49.

11. Dead Space

Steam Deck status: Verified ✅

A remake of the chilling survival horror experience set in the depths of space, you take on the role of Isaac Clarke, navigating a haunted space station overrun by creepy/stabby monsters who don't believe in a rational conversation.

With limited resources, you’ll need to use your wits and weapons to survive and uncover the dark mystery behind the station's collapse, and search for Isaac's wife.

It's 75% off on Steam right now at $14.99.

12. RoboCop: Rogue City

Steam Deck status: Playable 🟡

As the legendary RoboCop, you are tasked with bringing order to a dystopian Detroit, where the criminals have taken over the streets. Of course, that won't be a problem for you with your arsenal of weapons and destructible environments that guarantee no bad guy can hide from justice.

The base game is 80% off on Steam right now at $9.99.

13. Metro Exodus (Native Linux)

Steam Deck status: Playable 🟡

Continue the story of Artyom by fleeing the shattered ruins of the Moscow Metro and embarking on an epic continent-spanning journey where you face various challenges. Remember to always check ammo and filters before taking on enemies.

It's 75% off on Steam right now at $7.49.

14. Phasmophobia

Steam Deck status: Verified ✅

Phasmophobia is a spooky multiplayer game where you and your friends hunt ghosts. By using different tools to gather clues, you will figure out what kind of ghost is haunting the place, and try to survive the encounter. The game's creepy, intense, and full of surprises!

It's 25% off on Steam right now at $14.99.

Game Over? No, this list does not represent all the fantastic games discounted on the Steam store for Linux.

You will find massive discounts on several outstanding titles, such as:

📋 partner link). They give many PC games for free every month. Some of those are even supported on Linux! And if you like getting discounted games, try the Humble Bundle membership ). They give many PC games for free every month. Some of those are even supported on Linux!