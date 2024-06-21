A No-Nonsense Open-Source Diary App for Android

We have plenty of note-taking applications for Android. Some might prefer to use the default apps by Samsung, Google or any other phone manufacturer, and others would look for open-source solutions like Standard Notes.

Unfortunately, none of them mimic a diary. So, if you are looking for something like that, I have got just the app for you.

Easy Diary is a simple and cute (with the right font) app that lets you jot down your thoughts and ideas with various useful features.

Let me highlight the key features for you to decide.

Easy Diary: FOSS Diary App

Easy Diary is a free and open-source application with no in-app purchases. It is completely ad-free and lets you do everything offered without a paywall.

You get all the similar elements from a diary experience on this app.

To get started, you can just start a new note/diary page, add contents, add photos as attachments, choose an emoji to describe the content, and add a date/time to it.

Sounds like a complete experience, right? 😄

It does not stop there. The application gives you customization options to change the fonts, theme, and a couple of UI elements to help you suite your taste. And, that is a sweet deal!

You can keep it simple, classy, cute, and blend in a theme of your choice.

Other features that you get with Easy Diary include:

Google Drive backup

On-device backup

Restore functionality

Calendar view for diary pages

Timeline view

Graphs and statistics related to diary interactions, including emoji types

In addition to all these features, you can also utilize speech-to-text capability, which is very accurate these days to write content for your diary. Just speak your thoughts, and they will be added to your diary. Quite handy, right?

You can also enable Markdown syntax support if you prefer using it for the content.

It does not stop here. There are various options within the app to fine-tune your experience.

I encourage you to give this app a try, after all, it is a free and open-source project!

Download Easy Diary

Easy Diary is a feature-rich app offering a straightforward user experience.

It is available on the Google Play Store, and F-Droid. For more info, you can explore its GitHub page.

💬 What do you think of Easy Diary? Did you know about this? Do you use something else as your diary writing app?

More from It's FOSS...