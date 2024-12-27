My Favorite Linux Distro for 2024 is Not Ubuntu, Not Mint, It's This

2024 has come to an end.

To sum up, we highlight some defining moments of this year along with the best Linux apps, and best FOSS Android apps for 2024. You should check them all out after reading through this one.

But, there's something missing, right? Is it about the best Linux distribution of 2024?

I think it is pointless to award a Linux distribution the crown for 2024 (or any year) as we do not have a particular set of criteria here. Every Linux distribution is doing good for what they aim to offer. And, every user has different requirements.

So, instead, I thought I should share about my favorite Linux distribution for 2024. And, that is....

.....Drumrolls...... 🥁

It is — EndeavourOS.

How Did I End Up With It?

I initially switched to Fedora from Ubuntu (because of annoying bugs) but then Fedora did not cut it for me. And, then, Archcraft gave me an impressive user experience over Ubuntu, which is why I switched to it next.

While Archcraft did not have any major issues, I tried EndeavourOS out of curiosity, and found it a fantastic experience. Now, that is why I am using EndeavourOS.

Don't worry, I shall share my detailed experience with EndeavourOS right around the first week of January 😉 For now, let me mention some highlights.

What Is So Special About EndeavourOS?

EndeavourOS is one of the best Arch-based Linux distributions.

Everything that I want, EndeavourOS offers it (currently). Hence, it is my daily driver and I love it! My requirements may change. So, this may not be what I would be ending up at the end of next year.

However, you get no insights from that answer. So, I'll tell you why I picked it over other options.

KDE Plasma is Refreshing

I have been using GNOME-powered Linux distributions for years now. While I have tried KDE Plasma for testing, I have never used it religiously as my daily driver.

Now that I have, I must say, the KDE Plasma experience is refreshing. I can customize my KDE desktop using various settings, as discussed in one of our articles:

With EndeavourOS's touch to the KDE Plasma desktop with its purplish accent, I like it more.

Superb Onboarding Experience

I found EndeavourOS's welcome screen or the "after install" option screen as one of the most helpful ones in 2024.

I could simply open up the welcome screen anytime, and click on one of these options to clean up package config, check logs, update native packages, or update native + AUR packages.

You can also head to its other tabs, "Assistant" and "Add More Apps" to browse for software/AUR packages, and explore other tips to make the most out of EndeavourOS.

It is just so handy to have a GUI without you needing to type a command!

One-Click installation for .pkg files

Some tools like Windscribe VPN, which is what I use, offer a .pkg.zst file to install it on Arch Linux.

And, all it took was a double click on the archive package to install it on my computer.

If you are new to Arch-based distributions, this is absolutely a solid user experience to have.

Community Support

EndeavourOS features a super active community on Telegram and its web forum.

Whether you want to discuss something or ask a question, you will rarely need to wait when the members are online. It feels nice to be a part of such a community.

Reliable Arch Experience

I have been using it for a month now, and I must say that the updates have been going smooth, without breaking once.

At least that is not a thing I have to worry about yet, unlike Archcraft, which broke after a major update (and could not be fixed even after following the developer's instructions).

I think if you are looking to jump ship to Arch Linux, and want a solid distribution that also offers good community support to get help, EndeavourOS is an easy recommendation.

I will be going forward with it to 2025 unless there are some major annoyances. Of course, I shall be sharing my detailed experience soon. Stay tuned!

💬 What is your favorite Linux distro of 2024? Let me know in the comments!

