freeDictionaryApp: Open Source Android App That Helps You Get Information on a Word

An easy way to get additional information about a word!

 and  Sourav Rudra
3 min read

Every so often, while reading a book, I come across unfamiliar words that I need to look up online to understand. Occasionally, I even forget the meanings of words I once knew.

I usually do a Google search for understanding a word, and more often than not, I end up on Merriam-Webster, as Google's Knowledge Graph results have become worse over the past few months.

However, the need for an offline, ad-free, and tracker-free solution has been constantly on my mind. As it happens, my search has led me to freeDictionaryApp, a FOSS dictionary app for Android.

Let’s jump right in and see what we find! 📖 📱

freeDictionaryApp: Words Unpacked

three horizontally arranged screenshots of freedictionaryapp that show an empty page, a page with the search term stitch, and another page with the search term kind, both of those pages show relevant definitions and examples for the searched words

Written using Kotlin, freeDictionaryApp is the work of Yamin Siahmargooei, who describes this app as a reincarnation of Owl2, but with a Free Dictionary API implementation.

Even though the development of the API seems to have stopped two years ago, freeDictionaryApp seems to be functioning just fine. I tested it on my Android 12 smartphone, and the experience was seamless.

There is a search bar at the bottom of the app to search for words, and on successful word searches, the page fills up with the word type and multiple definitions and examples. I could also use the text-to-speech feature by clicking on the pronunciation mentioned below the word.

three horizontally arranged screenshots of freedictionaryapp that shows the favourite words page, the share word functionality in action, and the settings page for the app

There is also a neat favorite words feature that lets me save any important words for later use so that I wouldn't have to search for those manually again. If you want to save a word, just click on the heart icon beside a word.

To access your saved words, you can go to the header menu and tap on the heart icon. The same region also has other useful options like search history, a die roll for showing random words, the settings menu, and an information page with the license details (GPL 3.0).

I could also easily share any searched words by using the share button on the app, which opened up Android's sharing menu with all the relevant communication apps. When sharing a word, freeDictionaryApp attaches a detailed excerpt with links to it and the API at the end.

As I used it more, I noticed that freeDictionaryApp could only handle single words, not multi-word queries like “open source”. This is most likely a limitation of the API underneath and not the app itself, but it is fine for now. I hope the developer considers adding support for multi-word queries in future updates by using a more powerful API to power the app.

Install freeDictionaryApp

You can install this on your Android smartphone by downloading the latest release from F-Droid. You can also visit the project's GitHub repo for alternative downloads or the source code.

freeDictionaryApp

