COSMIC Desktop Arrives on Garuda Linux

As an Arch-based distribution focused on ease of use, performance, and simplicity, Garuda Linux is the first choice of many Linux users who like it for those traits.

Fresh off the recent Garuda Linux “Broadwing” (250308) release, the developers of Garuda have announced a new variant that offers the under-development COSMIC desktop environment.

Let's see what they have cooked up. 😃

🚧 This version is not recommended for general/production use, as COSMIC is still in the alpha stage of development.

Garuda COSMIC: What to Expect?

Featuring COSMIC alpha 6, Garuda COSMIC is a very basic offering that combines the vanilla COSMIC packages with a Garuda base. The developers are gauging community interest with this, promising to scale up as more people get involved with this variant.

They have mentioned that there will be plenty of broken functionality, unfinished features, and other kinds of quirks with this, and those who are interested in helping them iron out the issues can contribute to development.

It is important to keep in mind that any bugs related to COSMIC should only be reported in the COSMIC repo and not in the Garuda Linux repository.

I took Garuda COSMIC for a short spin by loading up the latest ISO on a flash drive and booting the live environment on my Dell laptop. It booted up just fine, but there were issues with some applications not launching and the networking settings not letting me connect to Wi-Fi.

That checks out with what the developers have pointed out, so don't think that Garuda COSMIC can be your daily driver. It still has a long way to go.

Get Garuda COSMIC

The developers have provided early builds of Garuda COSMIC on the official index. Just go with the latest available ISO, and you should be fine. I tried running it on a virtual machine, but I was unable to get it to boot.

On the other hand, running it on bare metal gave me better results.

