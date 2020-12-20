GNOME developers have announced that they are bringing some major Shell UX changes in the next major release of GNOME 40. GNOME team has been working on updated designs for Activities Overview. As a result, there are many futuristic changes proposed for the next versions of GNOME desktop.
Suggested UX changes in GNOME 40
Please keep in mind that these are proposed changes and the images shared here are mock-ups shared by GNOME development team.
Basically, the focus is on providing horizontal spatial instead of vertical.
Reimagined Activities overview
Workspaces are now arranged horizontally with added physical quality. They appear in a continuous sequence, from left to right. The sequence can be panned and scrolled.
In the overview, windows have app icon on them, with the window title being shown on hover.
Customizable App Grid
The new design is fairly similar to what is already in the GNOME 3.38 release. The important feature here is more customization ability to the app grid. As a result, now launchers can be arranged at will, both within multiple pages as well as using folders.
The main difference between the new design and the current GNOME app grid is the orientation of the pages. That’s why app grid pages are now horizontal rather than vertical.
Intuitive navigation
The design aims to support intuitive navigation and orientation. It is the primary motivation for changing the orientation of workspaces from vertical to horizontal. As the workspaces are laid out horizontally, the vertical axis can be used to control movement in and out of the overview and app grid.
This spatial arrangement is particularly powerful when navigating with touchpad gestures.
Search overlay
Previously, search replaced the overview with its own section. Now the search is just an overlay that preserves the aesthetics of new UX.
Autocomplete in Files
Files (Nautilus file manager) also gets a nice feature. GNOME is including an auto-complete feature of file and directory paths and possible options will be shown in a dropdown.
Will it consume more system resources? I cannot confirm or deny it at this stage.
Extensions Rebooted
The GNOME team is making an attempt to address the myriad of issues around the GNOME Shell Extension ecosystem. GNOME Shell Extensions are useful plugins, but they are plagued with dependency issues between GNOME versions.
So, they are tidying up the extension scenario. This will help extension developers to easily test their extensions with the new release codebase before the final release and create more stable and working extensions.
Excited for GNOME 40?
GNOME 40 is due to be released in March 2021. This will bring major UX improvements and the desktop will look more futuristic. I am really excited about these changes.
What do you think? Share your views in the comment section.
It will be strange that app toolbar be on the bottom if there is hot top left corner. If one use it, like I am, there will be to much “mouse traveling”.
or just use keyboard
Waste of time. Super key and type name of app works great. Super key and select virtual window, or a key combo to switch virtual window, both work great. Keep it simple and light weight. Effects and ten ways to do the same thing gets old. It’s already user intuitive. My 5 year old son can use it just fine.
This is really amazing, i think also that old gnome icons also need to be redesign
Isn’t it gnome 4.0 and not 40
I think this is an improvement in functionality for GNOME. The relationship between Activites and Apps is made more intuitive by basically making it obvious. For less tech-savvy people, I always welcome changes like this.
But it also does look touch-friendlier for tablets. In theory, apps would be full-screen or side-by-side, so this new overview makes it easy to manage and close apps with a touch screen.
I will miss the vertical dock on the left side though. For subjective reasons and personal taste. But as Madcama said in a comment before mines, its also a negative for practicality too because it will require too much mouse travelling.
Now that the workspaces and apps are always visible in some form, if the option for a vertical dock isn’t coming, then hopefully people should be able to unhide the dock by moving the mouse to the bottom of the screen from anywhere on any window.
I’d also like to see an option in Settings (emphasis on “option”) to change the “Activities” corner to “Apps” so that the app launcher is what I get when I click on that corner. The search bar notably remains in the same exact place, so I should still be able to do Super key and type what I want. I personally open apps more than I work with workspaces, and use the dock to switch between apps (if I don’t use alt+tab).
It also makes me wonder whether Ubuntu will keep their Unity-style dock in future releases.
Note the new aesthetic too. Frosty highlighting and rounded corners everywhere. Very 2020. 😛
This looks like the most literal interpretation of the desktop paradigm and i like it. The workspaces look like desks when viewed directly overhead, and the dock serves as a rolling tray where you commonly used apps are kept. If you need an app that isn’t on the “tray”, you pull out the app drawer and focus on it, making it seem larger. The horizontal scroll between workspaces also seems more practical in the real world sense when transferring workstations than a vertical scroll which translates to flying over your desk…
Nope… It’s Gnome 40:
https://discourse.gnome.org/t/new-gnome-versioning-scheme/4235
