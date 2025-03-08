Good News! Google Starts Rolling Out Native Linux Terminal to Android Devices

We have known of Google working on a native Linux Terminal app since late 2024. It incorporates the Android Virtualization Framework (AVF) and runs a local virtual machine powered by Debian that allows it to execute various Linux commands.

Earlier this year, someone even managed to run Doom in it, showcasing the ability of the native terminal app to run graphical applications. And now, a recent report by Android Police has revealed that Google has quietly rolled out the Terminal app to some Android devices.

Let's check it out. 😃

Native Linux Terminal on Android: What to Expect?

Source: Android Police

Provided as part of the March Pixel Drop, the native Linux terminal app has debuted for Google Pixel devices, needing a ~500 MB download for configuring the Debian instance.

Though, access to it is locked behind developer mode, and users will have to enable it to get started with the Terminal app. Luckily, doing so is easy; go into Settings ⇾ About Phone ⇾ tap seven times on Build number. Thereafter, go into Settings ⇾ System ⇾ Developer options ⇾ Linux development environment ⇾ Enable (Experimental) Run Linux terminal on Android and launch the Terminal app from the app launcher.

In its current state, the Terminal app can be used to tweak the storage space for the Debian virtual machine via the Disk Resize setting, set Port Controls for configuring the network, and recover the virtual machine's storage partition via the Recovery option.

You know, it would be nice to see other Android smartphone manufacturers including an option to install the native Linux terminal, as this would increase reach, allowing more people to check it out without having to get a pricey Pixel device.

