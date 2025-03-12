Ghostboard pixel
Latest news
Development Updates

Mesa 25.1 Marks the End of Nouveau GL, Zink and NVK Take Over

The upcoming Mesa 25.1 release will retire the old Nouveau OpenGL driver, opting for a modern solution.

Sourav Rudra
2 min read

2025 looks like a big year for Linux graphics drivers. We recently got to know that the Rust-based Nova NVIDIA GPU driver could make it into the upcoming Linux kernel 6.15 release, and the proprietary driver by NVIDIA made some notable gains in terms of new features and improvements.

And now it seems it is Mesa's time to shine, as they have revealed an exciting change.

What's Happening: In an announcement blog by Faith Ekstrand of Collabora, a well-known Mesa developer, it has been announced that the old Nouveau OpenGL driver won't be used by default on Nouveau systems anymore for NVIDIA Turing and later GPUs, with a new Zink+NVK implementation taking its place.

For clarifying things, Mesa is the open source graphics stack that is found on most Linux distributions that provides OpenGL and Vulkan implementations for rendering 3D graphics on Linux.

Zink, on the other hand, is also an OpenGL implementation, but one that's built on top of Vulkan as a Mesa Gallium driver that integrates well with Mesa's existing OpenGL implementation.

In contrast, NVK is an open source Vulkan driver for NVIDIA GPUs that currently supports Turing and later GPUs, developed as part of the Mesa 3D graphics library. As for the outgoing Nouveau OpenGL driver, it is a relic of the past that has many limitations, including poor performance, incomplete hardware support, and stability issues.

What to Expect: Slightly better performance for one, with Zink having matured since its initial launch back in 2018. The Mesa developers are confident that this configuration will be a much better choice than the outgoing Nouveau OpenGL driver.

Faith also added the following:

Often, it takes some time before the switch over to a compatibility layer is complete. The old drivers are battle-tested and the fear is always that the compatibility layer may introduce performance regressions or application issues.
Nouveau is the first Mesa driver stack to make this change so we've been finding and fixing a lot of issues ahead of the rest of Mesa. Part of what makes Nouveau a good trailblazer here is that the old Nouveau GL driver is actually pretty bad, so "Don't be worse than the hardware driver" isn't as high a bar for us as for other drivers. NVK, on the other hand, is proving to be pretty solid and Zink+NVK seems to be working well.

It is wonderful to see developers pushing for modern solutions to old problems. Such initiatives only improve the appeal of Linux as a platform, attracting more users into this open ecosystem, away from walled gardens.

Suggested Read 📖

Nvidia Driver Written in Rust Could Arrive With Linux Kernel 6.15
The Nova GPU driver is still evolving, but a kernel debut is near.
It's FOSS NewsSourav Rudra
🎗️
Here's why you should opt for It's FOSS Plus Membership:

- Even the biggest players in the Linux world don't care about desktop Linux users. We do.
- We don't put informational content behind paywall. Your support keeps it open for everyone. Think of it like 'pay it forward'.
- Don't like ads? With the Plus membership, you get an ad-free reading experience.
- When millions of AI-generated content is being published daily, you read and learn from real human Linux users.
- It costs just $2 a month, less than the cost of your favorite burger.

Become a Plus Member today and join over 300 people in supporting our work.
Published in: Development Updates
Author
Sourav Rudra

Sourav Rudra

A nerd with a passion for open source software, building custom gaming rigs/workstations, motorsports, and more.

View articles

Read next

Great! You’ve successfully signed up.

Welcome back! You've successfully signed in.

You've successfully subscribed to It's FOSS News.

Your link has expired.

Success! Check your email for magic link to sign-in.

Success! Your billing info has been updated.

Your billing was not updated.