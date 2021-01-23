MX Linux is a popular distribution specially among users with relatively older computers. The flagship Xfce desktop version gives a lightweight and fast desktop experience.

To further extend its reach on different platforms, MX Linux has announced the availability of the beta edition of its Raspberry Pi image.

MX Linux’s Fluxbox-Raspberry Pi Respin

This is a community project, and it aims to provide a stable and fast operating system to use with Raspberry Pi 3, Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 400.

To make it more lightweight than its desktop version, MX Linux has opted for Fluxbox window manager instead of Xfce desktop. It is actually a Raspberry Pi respin of MX-Fluxbox.

MX Linux syas that it is a unique implementation of Fluxbox and includes elements from GNOME, Xfce and LXDE.

Here’s a demo of the Raspberry Pi edition of MX-Fluxbox.

It features these prominent applications by default:

You can, of course, use MX specific applications like MX Tools and MX Updater.

Getting MX Linux Fluxbox for Raspberry Pi

Please keep in mind that the project is still in beta. You may encounter a few issues here and there. Use it for testing and experimental purpose only.

You may download the ISO for RPI devices from this link:

The installation procedure is the same as any regular Raspberry ISO.

Download the ISO image to a computer that has a microSD slot or a USB-microSD adapter attached.

Install “ Imager ” from the MX repos, or from the Raspberry Pi website.

” from the MX repos, or from the Raspberry Pi website. Launch the Imager app, click on the OS button then scroll to the bottom to select a “custom image.”

Navigate to the image you downloaded and select it.

Click on the SD Card button to select the microSD card.

The tool should create a usable micro-SD card for you. You can now insert it in your Pi device and turn the Raspberry Pi on to boot into MX Linux.

Enjoy MX Linux on Raspberry Pi.