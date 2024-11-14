openEuler Summit 2024 Is All About The Vision For Open Source AI Computing

openEuler is a specialized open source operating system built by the OpenAtom Foundation, backed by companies like Alibaba, Huawei, and others.

If you have been following us, you might have come across my quick review of openEuler 24.03 LTS.

It can be your regular Linux distribution or can be deployed in the cloud/embedded ddevices supporting all kinds of CPU architectures such as LoongArch64, RISC-V, x86_64, and others.

You can find community and commercial editions for the OS as per your requirements. And, if you are curious to get started, take a look at our guide on openEuler desktop:

While it is an interesting development in itself, with the upcoming openEuler Summit 2024 on November 15-16 at ZhongGuanCun International Innovation Center in Beijing, it seems there are bigger plans to be revealed around the project.

What To Expect At The Summit?

If you are attending the summit, you might already have an idea.

But, for the ones curious about openEuler, and its key developments, let me highlight some event details before you choose to join in.

To start with, the event has an exhibition hall of over 2000 square meters showcasing all kinds of solutions/community in various booths.

They also mention the schedule of the event with keynote timings, and when to expect other technical sessions:

You can expect them to talk about:

openEuler 24.03 LTS and openEuler 24.09

How they plan to utilize their AI-powered OS capabilities to power devices

Their milestone on following standards like OpenChain ISO18974 to facilitate secure open source software supply chains

I believe meeting new compliance standards and working on technical innovations for a new operating system like openEuler gives a breath of fresh air in the industry.

openEuler started off focusing on servers, and then worked on adding diversified hardware support. Now, keeping its original values intact, they are going for the AI integrations in the OS, not just to use it, but also to help develop AI solutions using openEuler.

Of course, we always talk about dominant market leaders like Red Hat all the time. And, openEuler's approach is surely interesting, and much needed for companies and users to avoid being reliant on a single entity.

So, overall, I think it is worth keeping an eye out for.

💬 Are you looking forward to the openEuler Summit 2024? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below!

Here's why you should opt for It's FOSS Plus Membership