Organic Maps: The Open-Source Offline Map You Need to Ditch Google Maps

Google Maps is the best navigation app for Android phones. And, it comes baked in for almost every device.

While it is not a bad experience at all, there are a few obvious problems:

Google Maps cannot be deemed as privacy-friendly for well-known reasons

It is not open-source

It requires an internet connection for all features to work seamlessly

So, for users who want to ditch Google Maps, for a privacy-focused open-source map application, can try Organic Maps.

Organic Maps: Successor to Maps.me

Organic Maps is a FOSS app with zero trackers based on OpenStreetMap data. It is also a fork of Maps.me.

Maps.me was a popular open-source app that reached to an end a couple of years back because it was sold. Fortunately, the same team who maintained the original project launched a fork of Maps.me, and named it Organic Maps with a better focus on privacy.

Being an open-source app is not its only highlight.

It gives you better control over the maps with some interesting features along with the feeling of breaking away from big tech for everyday commute or adventures.

You can expect things like:

Sign in to your OpenStreetMap profile to contribute/add new places

Disable/enable auto-download of maps

Select a storage folder for the downloads

Enable night mode

Enable power saving mode

Keep the screen awake

Toggle Google Play Location Services

Disable search history

Not just in terms of its feature-set, I compared it to Google Maps, as I rigorously use that. And, I found it good enough as an alternative.

I switched the internet off, and searched nearby (considering both had offline data for my location). In one instance, Organic Maps failed to find a location of my choice. And, in another, Google Maps failed to list a popular place.

So, with that quick comparison, it is safe that both have their pros and cons. And, we cannot simply dismiss one to replace the other completely.

Having said that, it is 2024, so all kinds of map data, open-source or Google's should be reliable enough for the most part.

The objective of switching to Organic Maps should be to opt for a privacy-respecting app, with a little less dependence on Google services.

Install Organic Maps

You can get Organic Maps from F-Droid and the Play Store. It is also available on the App Store for iOS, and Huawei's AppGallery store.

If you prefer installing an APK, you should head to its GitHub releases page.

💬 What do you think about Organic Maps? Do you think you will replace Google Maps with this? Let me know your thoughts!

