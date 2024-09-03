This Strange Twitter-like Platform With Social Links is Now Open-Source!

If you have been around the various social media platforms, you must have noticed that a number of people and organizations use link-in-bio tools to provide a one-stop landing page on their profile (an example).

Those usually feature an assortment of links showcasing their online identities, work, businesses, and more. Some popular tools include names like Linktree, Lnk.Bio, and Milkshake.

And, now we have an interesting addition to that space — Pinkary, which seems like a weird mashup of Linktree and Twitter (now known as X). Furthermore, with a recent announcement, its developers have decided to make it open-source 🥳

Let's check it out, shall we? 😃

Pinkary Transitions To Open-Source

A few days ago, Nuno Maduro, the lead developer of Pinkary announced that they were fully open-sourcing the project. If you find that name familiar, Nuno is also a core team member of Laravel, and the creator of Pest (which are also the technologies used for this project).

You can add links to our socials on a single landing page using Pinkary, and also get the chance to share updates like you do on X (formerly Twitter).

So, kind of open-source social media platform that also acts as a landing page?

The colors of the links can be customized. And, as you can see, you can interact with the person here, and you can post updates to your profile for all the Pinkary network to see.

I would want the ability to keep the updates to my profile (not show up in its feed), hopefully that feature gets added soon.

Sounds pretty intriguing (and a little confusing) 😄

You can connect your GitHub account and become a sponsor of the project to display a verified status on your profile. The platform is entirely free to use. So, the verification is completely optional.

Moreover, no ads, and no special algorithm to dictate the main feed.

Pinkary has been open-sourced under AGPL-3.0 License, with its repository going over the 700-star mark, and there being over 100 forks of the project at the time of publication.

There's no mention of self-hosting at the moment. But, maybe you can do that in the near future. I am not so sure about it at this point.

Working on the project are 50+ contributors who have managed to submit over 400 pull requests and have handled over 80 issues with the project.

During the announcement, Nuno added that:

Pinkarmy, assemble! we’re proud to announce that @PinkaryProject is fully open source 🤌🏻



Let's build the future together with php, @laravelphp, livewire, tailwind, and more 🔥

Want To Take A Look?

If the above piqued your interest, then you should give Pinkary's GitHub repo a visit, which also features the relevant documentation if you want to contribute to the project.

💬 Going the open-source way usually helps a project reach the next level. What do you think?

Suggested Read 📖

More from It's FOSS...