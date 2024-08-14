Proton Makes VPN Browser Extension Free And Adds a New Duo Pricing Plan

Privacy-focused VPN solutions that really care about its users, and not just for marketing, are rare to find.

Proton VPN is one of them, I believe. With its recent improvements to add more servers, Proton Wallet, and Proton Pass improvements. It is an interesting time to choose to Proton services.

However, the browser extension for Chrome and Firefox was limited to paid users.

Now, it is available for everyone.

Use The VPN Anywhere You Want

Of course, the browser extension allows you the flexibility to use VPN only for web browsing.

You do not need to utilize a different connection for the rest of your system through the app.

Sure, it depends on your use-case. If you think your entire network connection interaction should go through the VPN connection, the app will be the recommended method. However, if you do not need anything outside your browser, the extension is what you need for convenience.

Yes, you need to sign in to your account (free or paid) for it to work. You cannot make it work without an account. If you want to get started, use the button below to sign up for an account:

That being said, you do not need an account to use the free VPN plan on Android. So, if that's what you required, it can be a nice app to have on your phone.

But, you do not need the Proton app to be installed for it to work on PC. The extension is available for Chrome and Firefox users.

A New Proton Duo Pricing Plan

The Proton Unlimited plan for 9.99 USD per month is pretty impressive for users who require everything Proton has to offer.

However, if you are two people, maybe a couple or a duo using online subscriptions together, the Proton Duo plan is going to provide savings at just 14.99 USD per month (per-year billing) for all the same benefits with Proton Unlimited plan (but for two accounts).

This is a limited discounted price which will be applicable to you forever once you sign up for the first year.

Not to forget, you get 1 TB of cloud storage space with it as well.

So, I think it is a pretty solid deal for all the services plus the secure cloud storage space for your files.

💬 What do think about these frequent product updates to Proton services? Let me know your thoughts below!

