There are several encrypted, secure email services available as an alternative to Google’s ad-supported Gmail. Two of my favorites such services are Tutanota and ProtonMail.

The German-based Tutanota is an excellent choice if you are just looking for encrypted emails as it doesn’t offer many features you are used to of having in popular services like Gmail.

Swiss-based ProtonMail, on the other hand, is working rigorously to offer a complete experience and their latest feature shows their commitment on that front.

‘Undo send’ is now available for all ProtonMail users

Have you ever had the ‘oh, crap’ moment after hitting the send button on an email? The ‘undo send’ option allows users to reverse the decision and to stop the sending of email within a certain time period, usually 20 seconds.

Introduced in December last year, the experimental ‘undo send’ feature was only available through ProtonMail’s beta portal.

This feature is no more in beta and is available to all ProtonMail users, both free and paid.

Automatically enabled for all users

You don’t need to explicitly change settings to enable this feature. Undo Send is automatically enabled for all ProtonMail users with a default timer delay of 10 seconds.

When you hit the send button, you’ll see an “undo” button and if you hit it, the email will not be sent and the composer window will reopen. You can make the changes and send the edited mail again.

Delay timer can be changed or disabled entirely

The default ‘undo send’ delay timer is for 10 seconds, but you don’t have to live with it.

Login to your ProtonMail account, go to the Settings -> General -> Messages -> Undo Send and change the timer to 0, 5, 10 or 20 seconds.

Needless to say that to disable the ‘Undo Send’ feature, you set the timer to 0 seconds.

Inching closer to become the true Gmail alternative while respecting your privacy

Privacy and encrypted services don’t have to be boring and restrictive with limited features. If you want to break out from your niche and reach the masses, you have to provide the popular features people are habitual of.

ProtonMail understands it very well. Gradually, it is adding features that is surely going to make new and existing users more comfortable in their migration from Gmail and other mainstream email services.

ProtonMail provides a set of tools and instructions for users to move from Gmail. You can even move your emails from Gmail to ProtonMail if you opt for their Pro plan.

Apart from the email, ProtonMail is also working on encrypted calendar and cloud storage named ProtonDrive.

All these developments would help ProtonMail become the true privacy alternative to Gmail. What do you think?

It’s FOSS is partner with Proton Technologies. This article contains affiliate link. Please read our affiliate policy.