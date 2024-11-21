Rhino Linux: The Unique Distro That Combines Ubuntu and Rolling Releases Needs Your Support!

Rhino Linux is a remarkable distribution that combines the goodness of Ubuntu with the advantage of a rolling release approach, the Unicorn Desktop, and the AUR-like package manager Pacstall.

It is better than Ubuntu in many ways for some, such as providing access to the latest packages, a clean desktop environment, and focusing on power users.

A few months have passed since its last release, and now it appears that the developers are reaching out to the open source community for help.

Rhino Linux: What's Happening?

This screenshot was captured on Rhino Linux 2024.2 .

As they prepare for the upcoming Rhino Linux 2024.3 release, the developers have addressed a long-standing issue where they have been overworking themselves when contributing to the Rhino Linux project due to a lack of active contributors.

In their post, the devs added that they are a small group of students who work on the project by staying on top of their personal commitments like education and employment.

This is not the first time they have faced such challenges. Earlier this year, the Rhino Linux 2024.1 release was delayed due to maintainer burnout, internal conflicts, and the absence of a code of conduct.

However, now it looks like that the developers are focusing on the future of Rhino Linux, and that's a good thing. In the sea of Linux distributions, Rhino Linux offers a unique, well-rounded package that no other distro brings to the table.

How Can You Help?

A screenshot of Rhino Linux's development forum on Discord .

The developers are looking for new passionate contributors to help them achieve greater things for Rhino Linux. If you have the relevant skills, or even the motivation to help, you can get started by visiting the project's GitHub repo.

All communication related to development is carried out on Rhino Linux's Discord server. Just remember, during the onboarding process, you have to opt for the 'Contribute!' option to get access to the development-focused channels.

Concluding their post, the devs added that:

As a team, we’re deeply engaged with both the Rhino Linux community and the broader Linux ecosystem. While we receive valuable, constructive feedback, our limited resources and manpower can make it challenging to address every issue or suggestion as quickly as we’d like to - and trust us, we want to address them all.

💬 A shortage of contributors is an issue for open source projects. Know of any other projects facing a similar challenge?

