Tiny Core Linux aka ‘The Core Project’ is a modular Linux-based distribution that offers basic functionality in a very small package with the user having the freedom to choose whatever application and hardware support they want.

Recently, the team behind Tiny Core Linux announced the release of version 12.0. It was being worked on since the last year and is being offered with a host of improvements.

What’s New?

Some of the major highlights include:

A newer and more secure Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS.

BusyBox 1.33.0 with a custom patch that enables loading of more than nine extensions and removes the “Module has invalid ELF header” error message.

Several scripts have also been updated that include tc-config, tc-functions, tce-setup, tce-config, tce-audit, init, shutdown.sh and filetool.sh.

For more info you can read the official release notes.

Download Tiny Core 12.0

You can get the latest ISOs from their official website, they offer three different types of ISOs:

Core (11 MB) : This package is the most minimal of the three, it offers the base Core system, a command line interface and command line tools for adding extensions. This is meant for more advanced and experienced users.

: This package is the most minimal of the three, it offers the base Core system, a command line interface and command line tools for adding extensions. This is meant for more advanced and experienced users. TinyCore (16 MB) : This includes the base Core system and X/GUI extensions for a dynamic FLTK/FLWM graphical desktop environment.

: This includes the base Core system and X/GUI extensions for a dynamic FLTK/FLWM graphical desktop environment. CorePlus (106 MB): This is an installable ISO that includes the base Core system, seven different window managers that include Openbox, Fluxbox, JWM (Joe’s Window Manager), FLWM, ICE WM, and Hackedbox, wireless support, non-US keyboard layout support and a remastering tool. They recommend this for new users as this will help them explore what Tiny Core Linux has to offer.

Of course, if you are just starting out and want to explore something new, the CorePlus edition will be something exciting to try. If you are an experienced Linux user, you might go for the Core edition.

For more instructions you can follow their installation guide.

Wrapping Up

Tiny Core Linux is a good proposition for those who prefer a minimal user experience with the freedom to choose whatever functionality they want.

Have you used Tiny Core Linux before? Have you tried the latest release yet?