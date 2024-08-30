You Can Create An Encrypted Gallery on Android With 'Valv' App

There are various ways to protect your precious photos and files on your Android device.

We have discussed paid apps like Cryptomator, and the bare minimum like Safe Space, but this time, we are focusing on protecting images, and videos primarily.

Some manufacturers offer a default app to encrypt your data, like Secure Folder for Samsung users. But, not all Android smartphones have them, or you may not want to use a proprietary app for it.

So, for such users, I stumbled upon Valv, a free and open-source Android app to help encrypt your photos and videos.

Valv: Encrypted Gallery Vault

Valv lets you create an encrypted vault with photos and videos that are stored on your device.

The files are encrypted using ChaCha20 and keys are derived using PBKDF2 with HMAC-SHA512. You can get the technical details on its GitHub page.

The app requires no permission and is completely open-source. So, it is a no-brainer to try it for your use-case.

Some of the features that it offers include:

Separate vaults with different passwords

Organize using folders

Supports GIFs, images, videos, and text files

Delete files from system gallery after importing it into the vault

Simple and easy to use

When I tried the app, I noticed that it does not let me take screenshots.

To get started, you need to create a password, which will take you to its main screen. Make sure it is a strong password that cannot be easily guessed, or else there is no benefit of having an encrypted vault of media.

Furthermore, I would say that the user interface can use improvements for me to call it intuitive.

As of now, it is a straightforward and dated experience, so it is not the best it can be.

I liked the fact it includes the ability to delete the files from the system gallery after I import it in to the vault. It is optional, but it can be helpful if you want those media files to be hidden and encrypted at the same time.

The app is actively developed. But, it can use new contributors and users for it to evolve further.

If you like the concept of the app, and want it to improve for your use-case, you can support the developer or choose to help the project on its GitHub page.

Install Valv

You can find Valv on F-Droid and the Google Play Store. If you prefer, you can directly get the APK from its GitHub releases section as well.

💬 What do you think about Valv? Do you think it will be helpful for you? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Suggested Read 📖

More from It's FOSS...