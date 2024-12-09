Flathub To Introduce Paid Apps and Easy Donation Options

Universal packaging formats like Flatpaks have changed the software compatibility situation for Linux. You can easily install apps on any Linux distribution without the need to worry about things like dependencies, libraries, and runtimes.

And, Flathub is the official instance to promote Flatpak apps and has become a crucial part of the Linux ecosystem, acting as a one-stop marketplace for Flatpak applications. Now, the same platform is on the path to do something bold.

What's happening: Recently announced by The GNOME Foundation, they are seeking a contractor to assist in setting up Flathub LLC, an independent US-based legal entity. This initiative will be covering essential tasks like program management, financial/legal setup, and public outreach.

The work is being funded by Endless, with some key objectives being:

Coordination of financial and legal operations.

Fostering community engagement and transparency.

Establishment of operational governance for Flathub LLC.

Implementation of a payment and donation system for applications and Flathub itself.

Just a stand-in screenshot of the Flathub website.

So, finally, a successful platform like Flathub, to add seamless options for users to support app developers via donations or purchases?

That sounds like a win already! 🍾

Currently, the governance for Flathub is being handled jointly by members of The GNOME Foundation, KDE e.V., and the Flathub community, who have worked to keep the platform open and community-driven.

This is not something that came out of the blue; it has been in the making for almost two years now, and I am thrilled to see that this is finally happening. After the grant proposal from the Plaintext Group didn't materialize, progress on the project slowed down significantly, but things seem to be back on track now.

What To Expect: As an end-user, you will soon be able to pay for paid applications available on Flathub and even make donations to support the platform. These transactions will be processed via Stripe.

When someone raised concerns that making Flathub a US-based LLC could lead to potential legal and privacy issues, Robert McQueen, President of The GNOME Foundation, responded by stating that:

For Flathub itself, I don’t think this is a particularly huge deal for eg data privacy because a) we’re not going to collect much user data at all because that’s just not of interest/relevance to our purpose, and the more we collect, the more risks/complexity around compliance, consent, removal, etc and the more risks, and b) even if “headquartered” in the USA, by operating servers and serving users in the EU, Flathub still has to comply with EU GDPR and other similar laws that require compliance on a transnational basis.

Want To Offer Your Services?

The initiative requires a contractor (individual or organization) with expertise in US and software legislation, accounting, cross-org processes, volunteer community management, technical coordination, fundraising, and communications.

They are welcoming applications from individuals with experience in open source project management, financial operations, community management, and legal document review.

The budget for this project is $12,000 for a 3-month part-time engagement, with individual hourly rates capped at $55. Submissions are open until December 18, 2024, and can be sent to [email protected].

Those who apply will have the opportunity to collaborate with the leadership of The GNOME Foundation and KDE e.V., legal counsel, the existing Flathub technical team, as well as community volunteers and reviewers.

