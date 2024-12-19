6 Linux Distros to Watch Out for in 2025

With 2024 almost over, we are moving into 2025. 🎉

Interestingly, it has been a decade since Microsoft launched Visual Studio Code for Linux, and Apple open sourced the swift programming language.

Yes, time flies, and there is always something exciting every new year 😄

And, which is why, it is the perfect time to make a list of anticipated Linux distribution releases for the year 2025.

I will start with my favorite one:

1. Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS

While it was expected to be available by the end of 2024, it managed to reach the beta status successfully.

And, in 2025, anytime soon, we can expect its stable release.

If you did not know, Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS is going to feature its own Rust-based COSMIC desktop environment, and plenty of users are super excited to change their daily drivers to Pop!_OS.

The best thing about it: they are also working on bringing the COSMIC desktop environment to other distributions like Fedora, Arch, Serpent OS, CachyOS, NixOS, and more.

So, if you favor the new COSMIC desktop, but on a different base, you can totally try it out once it has reached its stable version.

We have a round up article on COSMIC desktop where you can check out some screenshots of how it looks like:

2. KDE Linux

KDE Plasma desktop (not a screenshot for KDE Linux as it is still in prototype)

Yes, KDE is making its own official distribution (KDE Linux).

Why? Because they simply want to offer an advanced (yet) stable KDE experience on top of Arch Linux, and encourage their hardware partners to adopt it with official compatibility support.

It is a win-win for KDE Plasma fans. If you wanted an Arch distro, and a stable KDE Plasma experience, KDE's official distro could become a no-brainer choice.

Of course, options like EndeavourOS are incredibly successful with an active community. So, for some, it could be a redundant option. On the other hand, knowing that KDE's official developers are in it, that could give a better sense of trust to new users.

Whether you want to try it or not, it is certainly something to look out for.

3. GNOME OS

GNOME OS running via Boxes virtualization app

I know, GNOME OS already exists. However, it is not a complete Linux distribution at the moment.

It is only used to try the latest GNOME desktop features (for testers, and developers). And, similar to KDE, GNOME plans it to convert it as a full-fledged official Linux distribution.

Unlike KDE's approach, GNOME may not choose Arch Linux as its base, and could end up being an independent operating system in itself.

If that happens, it should be more exciting to see what kind of approach they take to set themselves apart from other Linux distributions.

4. Ubuntu 25.04

Ubuntu's upcoming upgrade would obviously be one of the most exciting releases to watch out for.

We can expect an improved security center to make a debut, and of course, GNOME 48 and Linux kernel 6.14 (planned). It will not be an LTS release. So, if you are already using an LTS release, you do not need to upgrade to it.

The screenshot above is an early daily build for Ubuntu 25.04, so it does not reflect the changes we expect yet. However, we have a release date: April 17, 2025.

But, if you are someone who likes to be on the edge, and could not care less about the stability of LTS releases, you can go for it.

5. Zorin OS 18

Zorin OS 17

Zorin OS is one of the most beautiful Linux distributions out there. They certainly take their sweet time to cook an upgrade after Ubuntu's new LTS release.

Zorin OS 17 introduced several interesting features, and made the experience a lot easier for new users:

This time, with Zorin OS 18, you can expect the base to be upgraded to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, and new feature improvements.

We do not know what to expect with it at the moment. But, they do not disappoint.

6. Fedora 42

Fedora 41

Fedora 42 is finally going to come up with the modern Anaconda Web UI installer:

Along with the modern installer, you can expect the obvious, including the latest Linux kernel at the time, package upgrades, including PHP 8.4 and others. There can be under-the-hood refinements to DNF as well.

Not to forget, you can expect it to feature GNOME 48, along with a new flagship KDE Plasma edition to be promoted along with it.

The changeset was not finalized at the time of writing this, but you can take a look at it to get an idea of what to expect. And, just like Ubuntu, we have an early release date target of April 22, 2025.

Anything Else?

I have mentioned some major distro releases to look out for. But, of course, there are several other distributions that will also get new releases in 2025.

For example, you might see a significant update for Vanilla OS, EndeavourOS, Garuda Linux, and a few others too.

What are you excited about? Please let me know your thoughts in the comments below!

