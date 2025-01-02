My Linux and Open Source Resolutions for 2025

A new year has arrived, bringing with it many new possibilities, and the occasional failure. However, we must always try our best to challenge ourselves to do something new, something that opens up the path to newer frontiers.

It could be as simple as volunteering at a local shelter (for humans or animals) or starting your journey into the world of open source by contributing to projects that need help; it doesn't always have to be coding.

There have been many defining moments in the world of open source and Linux in 2024 that have inspired me to set some resolutions for the year 2025 and beyond, which I intend to make good on.

Join me as I share six of these resolutions with you. 😃

1. Try More Linux Distros

This is an obvious one for someone like me, but it is one of my top priorities in 2025. I am eager to explore other more advanced/non-mainstream Linux distribution offerings like Arch Linux, Slackware, NixOS, and a few others.

There are even some new ones set to come out from the stables of KDE and GNOME; those would also be very interesting to check out.

Suggested Read 📖

Continuing from last year, I'm excited to explore even more apps and tools for both Linux and Android. Whether it features a user-friendly GUI or a highly efficient CLI, I will be on the lookout for new, innovative solutions that enhance my, and by extension, yours, the readers' experience.

I already have a few in my mind that I want to check out, so make sure to follow us on our social media handles for updates on that. You could also sign up for our newsletter if you don't use social media platforms.

3. Check Out More Linux Games

Cyberpunk 2077 running on Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS.

Being an avid gamer, I cannot overlook the games that either run natively on Linux or work via Proton or Wine. I have already run one of my favorite games on Linux to see how it fared.

Going into 2025, I really look forward to testing out single-player games, both new and old, trying to see how those perform on a Linux system. I will be avoiding most multi-player games, thanks to anti-cheat being a thorny problem on Linux.

Beyond that, I also intend to check out open source games like SuperTuxKart and 0 A.D.

Suggested Read 📖

4. Dive Deeper Into Open Source AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a big talking point these past few years, with some saying that this will revolutionize how we do things as a global society, while others argue that this is being built by exploiting people's hard work.

I bank towards the second viewpoint here. There needs to be a lot of transparency when handling such a sensitive tool that can adversely impact whole countries if misused.

Open source AI has been a shining light in such dim scenarios; however, not every AI model marketed as open source is truly open source. Many of those usually don't disclose their training data or employ restrictive licensing that limits their use.

I’m eager to dive into truly open source AI models, but I’ll likely have to balance them with other permissive AI models throughout 2025.

5. Volunteer At Community Events

Me ( left ) and the other volunteers near me trying to figure out network drivers on Windows.

This is something that I keep very close to my heart. In the past, I've had the privilege of working together with many good people, helping organize community events focused on gaming and development in regions where such initiatives were a rare sight.

I have met some of my closest friends during the process, and I really want to come back to this for promoting the merits of Linux and the open source ecosystem as a whole. Of course, all of that depends on how much spare time and energy I have heading into 2025.

6. Spread The Word On Open Source & Linux

I admit this is something that I should have been doing more of. Usually, when my friends or their friends/colleagues ask me for suggestions regarding operating systems, applications, and hardware, I usually give them some mainstream-focused answers.

This year, I will prioritize suggesting/recommending Linux distributions and open source apps depending on their requirements. It's time open source applications and operating systems got into the mainstream, not some proprietary piece of software that only cares about their data.

💬 What about you? What are your New Year's resolutions for open source and Linux?