12 Days of Tuxmas: Day 1

Merry Christmas folks 🎅

The 12 days of Christmas starts today. We'll share one new feature, change, or something special with you every day for the next 12 days.

For the first day, I would like to share some holiday themed wallpapers.

Here are low-res preview of the wallpapers:

Two of the above images were generated using AI. Can you guess which ones? Share in the comment section 😀

You can download the wallpapers in high quality from the link below.

You may also get some of these wallpapers for your smartphones:

As you can see, there are no turtledoves here, only penguins 😉

I hope you like our effort in creating these 'small gifts' for you. Stay tuned for the rest of the Tuxmas days.

Merry Christmas once again, from our FOSS family to yours 🎄❤️

Here's why you should opt for It's FOSS Plus Membership