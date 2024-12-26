12 Days of Tuxmas: Day 2

On the second day of Tuxmas, I present you Christmas and Holiday themed puzzles. You can spend some of your free time with these puzzles. Of course, you are more than welcome to enjoy nearly a hundred Linux puzzles here.

This holiday game will lead you through clues about apps, desktop environments, commands, distributions, and more—all wrapped in the spirit of Christmas. Can you solve them all and prove your tech-savvy cheer?

Move the tiles and place them in correct order to complete the puzzle. It's like Rubik's cube but in 2D.

In this puzzle, you need to guess the name of the application Santa is thinking about. You have hints given in the title and description of the question.

The classic 'spot the difference' puzzle.

There are hints in the description to guess the applications.

Test your knowledge of relative and absolute path by looking at the location of Tux and pointing out the wrong option.

In this fun challenge, you'll be given a set of festive full forms. Your task is to guess the short form for each one. Then, match the correct use of that item to its given funny full form!

Find the find command options 😄

Enjoy the holidays ☃️

