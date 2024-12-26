Ghostboard pixel Skip to content
Tuxmas

12 Days of Tuxmas: Day 2

Spend the holidays with some holiday themed puzzles, riddles and quizzes.

 and  Abhishek
3 min read

On the second day of Tuxmas, I present you Christmas and Holiday themed puzzles. You can spend some of your free time with these puzzles. Of course, you are more than welcome to enjoy nearly a hundred Linux puzzles here.

This holiday game will lead you through clues about apps, desktop environments, commands, distributions, and more—all wrapped in the spirit of Christmas. Can you solve them all and prove your tech-savvy cheer? 

Christmas Riddle
It’s time to put your Linux knowledge to solve a fun riddle!
It's FOSSAnkush Das

Move the tiles and place them in correct order to complete the puzzle. It's like Rubik's cube but in 2D.

Arrange The Tuxmas Image: Puzzle
Re-arrange the blocks to complete the image and solve the puzzle!
It's FOSSAnkush Das

In this puzzle, you need to guess the name of the application Santa is thinking about. You have hints given in the title and description of the question.

Guess What Santa is Thinking: Visual Quiz
Let’s see if you can correctly guess what Mr. Santa is thinking!
It's FOSSAnkush Das

The classic 'spot the difference' puzzle.

Spot The Differences: Image Puzzle
Try thinking like Sherlock Holmes to solve this one!
It's FOSSAnkush Das

There are hints in the description to guess the applications.

Decipher The Scrambled Words
Can you guess the scrambled words? Give it a try!
It's FOSSAnkush Das

Test your knowledge of relative and absolute path by looking at the location of Tux and pointing out the wrong option.

Find The Wrong Path
Spot what’s wrong, and solve the quizzes!
It's FOSSAnkush Das

In this fun challenge, you'll be given a set of festive full forms. Your task is to guess the short form for each one. Then, match the correct use of that item to its given funny full form!

Guess The Acronym!
Understand the hint, and guess the acronym.
It's FOSSAnkush Das

Find the find command options 😄

Match the Find Command Options
Learn about the find command options through this puzzle!
It's FOSSAnkush Das

Enjoy the holidays ☃️

